WADDEN, Mary Lloyd Craddock, died peacefully on March 26, 2021, in Washington, D.C., where she had resided for 70 years. She was born on September 15, 1927 in Ammon, Va., to the late Mary Allyne Hamner Craddock Allen and Richard Lloyd Craddock. She was also the stepdaughter of the late Ernest Stanley Allen. The family lived in Blackstone, Va. Mary Lloyd received her bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1948 and in 1950, married Thomas A. Wadden Jr., whom she had met at the University. The couple settled in Washington, where she initially held positions at the U.S. Library of Congress and the Bureau of Standards, while Mr. Wadden served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. With the birth of her son, Thomas III and daughter, Anne, Mary Lloyd turned to raising her children, supporting her husband (who had entered private practice) and socializing with friends and family, particularly her sister, Frances Hardy, brother-in-law, Walter and niece, Kelly. Mary Lloyd enjoyed decorating, gardening, travelling with her sister and mother and attending and giving parties. She was a member of St. Albans Episcopal Church and later attended the National United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Tom (Jan); daughter, Anne "Rooney" Peck; and five grandchildren, David Wadden, Michael Wadden (Sara), Steven Wadden, Katherine Peck (Christopher) and Thomas Peck. She also is survived by three nieces, Nancy "Kelly" Hardy (Jack), Grace Gamble (Steve) and Pamela Yurick (Jon); and nephew, James Rudy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National United Methodist Church or Planned Parenthood. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Va. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, Blackstone, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.