Mary Ellen Morris Watson
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
WATSON, Mary Ellen Morris, 88, of Powhatan, went to be with Lord on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph Sr. and Emma Morris; sister, Joyce Morrisette; brother, Russell Morris; beloved granddaughter, Angela Moore; and son-in-law, Hubert Moore. Mary is survived by loving and dedicated husband, Dowe Watson Jr. of 68 years; daughter, Linda Moore; grandson, Hugh Moore; sister, Goldie Nixon (Bill); brothers, Joseph Morris Jr. (Jane), Henry Morris (Christine); along with many other cherished family members and friends. She was a dedicated member of Graceland Baptist Church and a dedicated volunteer of Powhatan Clothes Closet. She was a person who would always lend a helping hand as needed. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at the Bennett and Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Va. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10 at Graceland Baptist Church, 975 Dorset Rd., Powhatan, Va. Interment will follow in Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Graceland Baptist Church. Condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Jun
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Graceland Baptist Church
975 Dorset Rd., Powhatan, VA
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
