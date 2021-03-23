Menu
WHITLOCK, Mary P., 84, of Glen Allen, Va., died March 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Whitlock. Surviving are her daughter, Vickey M. Baugh; son, Charles V. Whitlock; three grandchildren, Whitney and Ashley Whitlock and Troi Baugh; three great-grandchildren, Desaray A. Hooper, Jasiah M. Lumberger and Bella Colonette; sister, Naomi Shavies; brother, Richard Price (Ella); devoted cousin, Theresa Price; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, March 25, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, March 26 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Kirkland Walton officiating. Interment private. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Mar
26
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
