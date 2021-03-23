WHITLOCK, Mary P., 84, of Glen Allen, Va., died March 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Whitlock. Surviving are her daughter, Vickey M. Baugh; son, Charles V. Whitlock; three grandchildren, Whitney and Ashley Whitlock and Troi Baugh; three great-grandchildren, Desaray A. Hooper, Jasiah M. Lumberger and Bella Colonette; sister, Naomi Shavies; brother, Richard Price (Ella); devoted cousin, Theresa Price; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, March 25, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, March 26 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Kirkland Walton officiating. Interment private. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.