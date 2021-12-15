WHITTED, Mrs. Mary "Cookie" B., 74, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at her home in Bon Air, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Felix S. Woody Jr.; and her parents, Billy and Jane Whitted. Cookie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Darby and Dominique Dickerson; stepsons, Chris Woody (Tina) and Jon Woody (Ed); her loving grandchildren, Dakota, Anthony, Ethan, Faith, Miley, Gabriel, Stephanie and Mikayla; great-grandson, Kamden; her loving adopted sisters, Juanita, Harriet and Susan; and a host of other friends. Cookie was a graduate of ECU, where she received her bachelor's in Logic and Philosophy and spent her life working in the public sector for DDS. Cookie truly believed in the power of humanity and the fact that love can move mountains. As Cookie would say, "Keep going! You didn't come this far, just to come this far!" No funeral services will be held per Cookie's wishes. Her family would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers during this difficult time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.