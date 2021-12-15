WHITTED, Mrs. Mary "Cookie" B., 74, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at her home in Bon Air, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Felix S. Woody Jr.; and her parents, Billy and Jane Whitted. Cookie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Darby and Dominique Dickerson; stepsons, Chris Woody (Tina) and Jon Woody (Ed); her loving grandchildren, Dakota, Anthony, Ethan, Faith, Miley, Gabriel, Stephanie and Mikayla; great-grandson, Kamden; her loving adopted sisters, Juanita, Harriet and Susan; and a host of other friends. Cookie was a graduate of ECU, where she received her bachelor's in Logic and Philosophy and spent her life working in the public sector for DDS. Cookie truly believed in the power of humanity and the fact that love can move mountains. As Cookie would say, "Keep going! You didn't come this far, just to come this far!" No funeral services will be held per Cookie's wishes. Her family would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers during this difficult time.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
Cookie lived near us growing up and we spent many fun and adventurous times with her. I have fond memories of her and her loving parents. Cookie brought sunshine wherever she went and my condolences to her family.
Diane Mills
December 21, 2021
Cookie was one of my dearest friends while in school in the 1960's at FHS. She was tremendously creative and had a marvelous inner sense of being a happy person. When I was a patient at Duke Hospital in 1964 she sent me a get well card written on an entire roll of adding machine tape. She was a joy to be near.
Charles Kemp
School
December 18, 2021
Beautifully written! You took wonderful care of Cookie!! I am so sorry!! Prayers of comfort and strength! Love you!!
Michelle Kimenhour
Friend
December 16, 2021
I worked with Cookie at DDS. You have my deepest sympathy
Sincerely,
Patricia Cosby