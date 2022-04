WILLIAMS, Mary Susie, age 92, of Chesterfield, went to be with her Lord Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Holland; two grandchildren, Chris O'Donnell (Sonya), Kaytee Dunnavant (Joel); four great-grandchildren, Eva, Mina, Finn and Thea Rose. A graveside ceremony will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.