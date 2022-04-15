Menu
Mary T. "Terry" Yanuta
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
May, 14 2022
12:00p.m.
Shady Grove United Methodist Church
YANUTA, Mary T. "Terry", 73, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2022 with her family by her side. She is survived by her three children, Chris (Patricia) and their son, CJ, Jenny and her son, Ethan, Meri (Todd) and their children, Emma and Gabe. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Peg Yanuta; brother, Thomas Sharpe Sr.; and sister, Stephanie Soules. She was happiest spending time with family and friends enjoying game nights, thrift stores and appreciating life's simplest pleasures. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 14, 2022 at 12 p.m., located at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 8209 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you support the National Kidney Foundation in honor of Terry.
