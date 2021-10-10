YOUNG, Mary Elizabeth Merkel, 91, of Henrico, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joseph Calvin Young Jr.; her beloved children, Joseph Calvin Young III and Sandra Young Dooley; her parents, Claude Carpenter Merkel and Mary Sue Harper Merkel; and her brothers, Claude Carpenter Merkel ll (Jr.) and Robert Charles Merkel "Bobby." Mary is survived by her son, Ronald Berkley Young and wife, Dawn; her daughter-in-law, Delores Young Payne; son-in-law, Burnie Dooley and wife, Joelyn; grandchildren, Lisa Young, Joseph Calvin Young IV and wife, Jamie, Andrew Dooley, Jacob Dooley and wife, Elizabeth, Berkley Young; great-grandchildren, Christopher (Sammy), Rebecca (Von), Alyssa, Janie, Reagan, Harper, Adelyn, Hudson; great-great-grandchildren, Skylar, Elijah; sister, Shirley Dance; sister-in-law, Eileen Howard and husband, Bob; and numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.



Mary was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, friend and Nanny to so many who loved her. Mary's pride and joy was raising her three children, keeping a loving, welcoming home and entertaining. Mary was the ultimate caregiver with a heart of gold. She loved having her family, friends, and all her "Darlins" around.



The family will receive friends on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 12 at 1 p.m. at the Parham Chapel, Woody Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the West Richmond Church of the Brethren, 7612 Wanymala Road, Henrico, Va. 23229.



Mary loved her Lord and Savior and her Church family. She will be dearly missed by all. Heaven gained an angel.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.