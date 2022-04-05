Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maryanne S. McKee
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 10 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Send Flowers
MCKEE, Maryanne S., 87, of Petersburg, Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. McKee; and son, Robert B. McKee Jr. Maryanne is survived by her daughters, Debbie Cooke (Jay), Linda McKee, Kitty Firestone (Chris) and Heather Lennon (Bob). She also leaves behind 12 very loved grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, April 10, from 4 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Petersburg, Va. on Monday, April 11 at 12 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
VA
Apr
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Petersburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.