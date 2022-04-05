MCKEE, Maryanne S., 87, of Petersburg, Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. McKee; and son, Robert B. McKee Jr. Maryanne is survived by her daughters, Debbie Cooke (Jay), Linda McKee, Kitty Firestone (Chris) and Heather Lennon (Bob). She also leaves behind 12 very loved grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, April 10, from 4 to 7 p.m.



A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Petersburg, Va. on Monday, April 11 at 12 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2022.