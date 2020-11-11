JOHNSON, Maryus A., Jr., departed this life November 5, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Ethel Jenkins; daughter, Maryanah; son, Kareem; sister, Patrice; brother, Marcus; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.