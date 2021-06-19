BAZZICHI, Mathew David, passed away on June 16, 2021 after a brief battle with brain cancer. He was born in Richmond, Va. on July 17, 1972 to Nello and Gale Bazzichi. He is survived by his mother; his brother, Will Bazzichi (Carol); sister, Maria Clarke (Chris); nieces, Julie Clarke, Josephine Bazzichi; nephew, Ross Bazzichi; and many cousins here and in Italy. Mathew was devoted to his friends and family and was especially proud of his career at OneDigital. He was a "renaissance" man who loved football and at the same time, appreciated theater, roleplaying games and Harry Potter. He was an amazing storyteller and public speaker. He was the "12-year-old boy" sitting behind his co-worker and the man who faced terminal cancer with courage and determination to fight a battle that he lost. Funeral service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Quinton, Va. at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, bsvaf.org/lightsoflove
or MCV Foundation, mcvfoundation.org/give/tributes-and-memorials
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.