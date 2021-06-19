Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mathew David Bazzichi
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
BAZZICHI, Mathew David, passed away on June 16, 2021 after a brief battle with brain cancer. He was born in Richmond, Va. on July 17, 1972 to Nello and Gale Bazzichi. He is survived by his mother; his brother, Will Bazzichi (Carol); sister, Maria Clarke (Chris); nieces, Julie Clarke, Josephine Bazzichi; nephew, Ross Bazzichi; and many cousins here and in Italy. Mathew was devoted to his friends and family and was especially proud of his career at OneDigital. He was a "renaissance" man who loved football and at the same time, appreciated theater, roleplaying games and Harry Potter. He was an amazing storyteller and public speaker. He was the "12-year-old boy" sitting behind his co-worker and the man who faced terminal cancer with courage and determination to fight a battle that he lost. Funeral service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Quinton, Va. at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, bsvaf.org/lightsoflove or MCV Foundation, mcvfoundation.org/give/tributes-and-memorials.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Quinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dude! I never knew you passed on! :( I'm sorry we never reconciled our falling out. It was totally my fault and I'm so sorry for it. You were a really great friend throughout Middle School, High School, and College. I always missed you during our fall out years and miss you more even now.
Corbin Cook
Friend
August 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of this. I worked with Mat through OneDigital for many years. He was always service-oriented, personable and someone I looked forward to working with. I will be missing him and send my sincere condolences.
Cindy Loayza
Work
June 29, 2021
I just wanted you to know how lucky I was to have known your son, Mat! I knew Mat for the past 15-20 years, and was fortunate to have the opportunity to work with him throughout the years. Mat was always upbeat and willing to help people in any way that he could. A true gentleman, he knew his stuff, but mostly Mat had an art of making people laugh and smile. He could make the most mundane seem exciting. He will be so very missed. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Katrina Hughes
Work
June 21, 2021
Dear Gale, It was with great shock and sorrow that I read about Mathew's passing last week. It seems like only a few years back when I prepared his first tax return. I never really got to know him well over the years, and it appears that was my loss. He was obviously much more of a man than one could tell by a short conversation on an annual basis. Sending love and prayers as you celebrate his life.
Mark Dalton
June 21, 2021
Our deepest condolences. The Scalin family
Mim&Chuck Scalin
June 20, 2021
Susan Colladay
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results