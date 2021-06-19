I just wanted you to know how lucky I was to have known your son, Mat! I knew Mat for the past 15-20 years, and was fortunate to have the opportunity to work with him throughout the years. Mat was always upbeat and willing to help people in any way that he could. A true gentleman, he knew his stuff, but mostly Mat had an art of making people laugh and smile. He could make the most mundane seem exciting. He will be so very missed. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.

Katrina Hughes Work June 21, 2021