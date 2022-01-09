Menu
Mathieu John "Mat, Velocimat" Reynolds
1980 - 2022
BORN
1980
DIED
2022
REYNOLDS, Mathieu "Mat, Velocimat" John, 41, of Chesapeake, Va., formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away January 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Maria Morrison; godmother, Susan Kennedy; and grandparents, Thomas Jr. and Marguerite Reynolds. He is survived by his wife, Sabrina Bradshaw Reynolds; parents, Nancy and Royal Reynolds; brother, Chris Reynolds; uncle, Thomas Reynolds III and his wife, Lynne; godfather, Elbridge Craig Kennedy; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mat loved teaching, nature, children, reading, writing, arts of every kind (music, movies, martial arts, drawing, painting and cooking), gaming (video, cards, board games and ultimate frisbee), the beach and surf fishing. He was a loving and loyal husband, son, brother, friend and teacher. Mat taught English, writing and martial arts to hundreds of children and adults in Virginia and Japan. Mat's paradise on Earth was being in Ocracoke, North Carolina, with his wife, family and friends. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his wife and family. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, American Red Cross, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Outer Banks Community Foundation and/or World Central Kitchen. Online condolences may be made to blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have made a donation to St. Jude´s to honor Matt´s life! Our hearts and prayers are with you!!
Aunt Lynne and Uncle Tom
Family
January 16, 2022
