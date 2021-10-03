Menu
Matthew Steven Campbell
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
CAMPBELL, Matthew Steven, 40, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed on September 23, 2021. He was born in Henrico, Virginia on May 31, 1981 to Steven and Sandra Campbell. In addition to his parents; Matthew is survived by his son, who was his pride and joy, Cody; sister, Lauren Cutter and husband, Austin and their children, Campbell, Carson and Waverly, of Miami, Florida; brother, Aaron Campbell and his wife, Kristin and their children, Colton, Berkley and Elijah, of Chesterfield, Virginia. Matthew enjoyed spending time fishing with his son and he had a love for football. He had a quirky sense of humor that will be missed by all. The services will be private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Children's Ministry at The Celebration Center, 879 Research Rd., Richmond, Va. 23236.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
