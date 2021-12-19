Menu
Matthew C. Herron
FUNERAL HOME
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
HERRON, Matthew C., 18, of Ashland, Va., departed this life, Sunday December 12, 2021. He is survived by his loving parents, Tina and Jacqui Herron; his grandparents, Jim and Velma Herron; and a host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 7 p.m. The family requests that you bring your favorite photo of Matthew to share on his memory board. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
20
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Julia Stuart
Friend
December 20, 2021
How incredibly sad. I cannot imagine your pain and sorrow. I'm so sorry.
Janet Hahn
December 19, 2021
