HERRON, Matthew C., 18, of Ashland, Va., departed this life, Sunday December 12, 2021. He is survived by his loving parents, Tina and Jacqui Herron; his grandparents, Jim and Velma Herron; and a host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 7 p.m. The family requests that you bring your favorite photo of Matthew to share on his memory board. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.