Matthew Justin "Matt" Lowe
LOWE, Matthew Justin "Matt", 35, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020. Matt had an infectious smile and laugh, and was a friend to all who knew him. He considered many as his "brothers," as they considered him. He loved spending time with family and friends watching football (Philadelphia Eagles), watching basketball (Duke and Lakers) and eating wings. He loved music (The Grateful Dead) and attending Disco Biscuits concerts. Additionally, he loved the outdoors and enjoyed helping those around him with outdoor projects of any kind. Matt is survived by his parents, Debbie and Roy Lowe; one brother, Ryan; aunts and uncles, Cliff Houff (Julie), Claudia Cosby (Dave), Susie Jordan (Henry), John Houff, Mary Bedson (Keith), Lee Lowe (Kathy); cousins, Maurine Bannon, Jessica Sprigg (Billy), David Lowe, Jennifer Stump, Andrew Cosby (Stephanie), Kathy Cosby; and a special canine friend, Delilah. Due to the concerns for and restrictions of Covid-19, a Celebration of Life for Matt will be held in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richmond Animal League (ral.org); to plant a tree in his memory, please visit arborday.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Roy and Debbie. I am so sorry for the loss of your Son, Matthew. Sending you prayers.
Mitzi Dawson Hesser
Family
July 1, 2021
Larry Ramsey
December 26, 2020
Roy and Debbie, We are so sorry for your loss. Even with Matt being an adult, it is hard to lose a child. Matt will be in my prayers; along with you two and Ryan. Let us pray: Eternal rest be unto Matt; may the perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen. Bob and Carol
Bob Baugh
December 14, 2020
Matt and I were great High School Friends. We did a lot together, learned a lot together. He was ahead of his time. Debbie and Roy, you were such great parents, you were there, present and accounted for which is more than what most can say. I am sorry.
Jordan Eubank
Friend
December 13, 2020
Debbie, Roy and Ryan, We send our heart felt condolences. Please know that you are in our thoughts and Prayers. Trey & Cathy
Trey Harrington
December 13, 2020
Peggy Grivetti
December 12, 2020
Debbie, Roy and Ryan, you all remain in our prayers. Matt will be remembered as a kind, funny and sweet guy. Love you all
Horace & Jeannie
December 11, 2020
