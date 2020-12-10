LOWE, Matthew Justin "Matt", 35, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020. Matt had an infectious smile and laugh, and was a friend to all who knew him. He considered many as his "brothers," as they considered him. He loved spending time with family and friends watching football (Philadelphia Eagles), watching basketball (Duke and Lakers) and eating wings. He loved music (The Grateful Dead) and attending Disco Biscuits concerts. Additionally, he loved the outdoors and enjoyed helping those around him with outdoor projects of any kind. Matt is survived by his parents, Debbie and Roy Lowe; one brother, Ryan; aunts and uncles, Cliff Houff (Julie), Claudia Cosby (Dave), Susie Jordan (Henry), John Houff, Mary Bedson (Keith), Lee Lowe (Kathy); cousins, Maurine Bannon, Jessica Sprigg (Billy), David Lowe, Jennifer Stump, Andrew Cosby (Stephanie), Kathy Cosby; and a special canine friend, Delilah. Due to the concerns for and restrictions of Covid-19, a Celebration of Life for Matt will be held in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richmond Animal League (ral.org
); to plant a tree in his memory, please visit arborday.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2020.