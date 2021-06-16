PALMER, Maude Arnette West, 77, of Henrico, departed this life June 14, 2021. Surviving are her children, John W. Palmer III, Nicole Palmer and Rosetta Stokes; stepdaughter, Jacqueline Logan; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 22, 2021.