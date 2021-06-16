Menu
Maude Arnette West Palmer
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
PALMER, Maude Arnette West, 77, of Henrico, departed this life June 14, 2021. Surviving are her children, John W. Palmer III, Nicole Palmer and Rosetta Stokes; stepdaughter, Jacqueline Logan; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Nicole and family my deepest condolences to u Maude was a beautiful sweet person who always greeted u with a smile of love I pray God will strengthen and comfort u RIP Maude
Rita Edmonds
Friend
June 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 22, 2021
Please accept my sympathy in the lost of your mother and grandmother. She was a fine woman beautiful personality
Brenda Akins
Other
June 16, 2021
We the Staff of the Connect Program sends our love to the family of Ms. Maude Palmer It was a Great Joy in knowing such a Beautiful Spirit
Lucille Peterson
Friend
June 16, 2021
