WEBBER, Maude Elizabeth Simmons, 84, of Richmond, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Sr. and Bessie Simmons; sister, Christine Haskins; and brother, Henry Simmons Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Maudine and Gerald Webber; two grandchildren, Jaudyne Webber-Young and Zaire Webber; one brother, James Sylvester Simmons (Clara); a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, at Mimms Funeral Home Chapel, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va., 23224, with a public viewing on Friday. Interment will follow in Maury Street Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
May the Lord continue to bless you and your family. May the love of family and friends carry you through still missing your mom and grandmother. I continue to miss Mrs. Webber.
Geraldine Edwards
Work
February 25, 2022
I am sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs. Maude Webber. We taught together at George Washington Carver Elementary School in Richmond. One thing I remember about her, was her pleasant persona. Most of the time while at work, she was a women of a few words and quiet, not given to a lot of drama. When she did speak, there was always a word of encouragement. She knew what to say to lift your spirit. While out driving, I pass her house many times, but I didn't see a light on or any activity. I said to myself, I wonder how Mrs. Webber is doing. Nevertheless, after her passing, I am glad she is in a better place now. Go on Mrs. Webber and take your rest. We love you, but God loves you best.
Frederick Braxton
Coworker
March 9, 2021
With sincere sympathy for the loss of your Mother.
Doretha Boyd
March 8, 2021
Sending heartfelt condolences to
all of you during this time.
Keep the Faith.
VanNessa Patron
March 6, 2021
My families hearts are with you and your family. We are very saddened to hear of your recent loss. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.
cecelia simmons-knight
Family
March 6, 2021
Mrs. Webber touched my life in a special way. She had such a good heart. She was always saying something thoughtful or doing something kind. And I want the family to know how much she was appreciated and what a gift she truly was.
G.G. Edwards
March 5, 2021
To Maudine & Gerald...So sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. Ms. Maude was a very quiet and loving person -- May God continue to comfort you & your family during this time.
Theresa & Larry
Theresa Dunson
March 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss we will continue to hold you up in prayer, remember to lean on the Lord for all understanding.
Dec. Cordell Boyd and family
March 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.