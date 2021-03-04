I am sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs. Maude Webber. We taught together at George Washington Carver Elementary School in Richmond. One thing I remember about her, was her pleasant persona. Most of the time while at work, she was a women of a few words and quiet, not given to a lot of drama. When she did speak, there was always a word of encouragement. She knew what to say to lift your spirit. While out driving, I pass her house many times, but I didn't see a light on or any activity. I said to myself, I wonder how Mrs. Webber is doing. Nevertheless, after her passing, I am glad she is in a better place now. Go on Mrs. Webber and take your rest. We love you, but God loves you best.

Frederick Braxton Coworker March 9, 2021