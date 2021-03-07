Menu
Maudie Sylvia Howell
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
HOWELL, Maudie Sylvia, 66, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hannah Albert and Milton Howell Sr.; and brother, Milton "Askia" Howell Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Kenyatta "Chris" Osayande', Trella Howell (Rasheik), Donte Howell (Takenya), Brandi Ross-Biviens (James), Kavon Winston (Candace); grandchildren, Cache' Rivers, Te'Vanhn Taylor, Chloe' Peatross; sisters, Patricia Ann Postell and Margaret Allen; nephew, Tramel Woodson; devoted friends, Carlton Smith, Stacey Harris, James "JJ" Jones and Natasha Whitlock; special friends, Wilma Springs and Xavier Thompson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends, too numerous to name. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the March Chapel. Livestreaming will be available on the website. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
10
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You Are Missed
BAMBIE ALFORD
March 12, 2021
There are no word to express the lost of a person who has been part of your childhood then into adult hood . I met you though Teddy bear ,You were a cool person, I know I am in disbelief, may you rest in peace.
Nancy Howard Bray
March 11, 2021
You will be missed
BAMBIE ALFORD
March 10, 2021
My Condolences To The Howell Family.Rest Easy Maude Howell.
Bernetta Johnson
March 10, 2021
My deepest condolences goes out to the family. Rest in paradise!
Kina Wade
March 10, 2021
My Deepest&Sincerest Condolences to The Howell Family, SKIPPY!
Charles (Skippy) Anderson
March 10, 2021
Rest in Peace my Friend, GOD has you in His Loving arms. You will be greatly missed. Skippy!
Charles (Skippy)&Treina
March 10, 2021
From Bowler Elementary School, lost touch, FB bought us back like we never left... Rest Easy Maudie, you were the epitome of a real genuine person....prayers & heartfelt condolences to your family
Donnetta Brooks
March 9, 2021
Sending hugs and prayers! You will never be forgotten.
Kemya williams and Christine williams
March 9, 2021
So sorry my dear friend left me all the fun we shared at RPS
Denise Ferguson
Coworker
March 9, 2021
We are so very sorry for the loss of you mother.She will be truly missed. A wonderful spirit.May God Bless your family and keep you in his perfect peace. Amen
Regina Ford
March 8, 2021
From childhood to now you will be miss you was always a part of my life you was a true special friend
Celestine Christian
March 8, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Howell family
Sharon Robinson
March 7, 2021
