HOWELL, Maudie Sylvia, 66, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hannah Albert and Milton Howell Sr.; and brother, Milton "Askia" Howell Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Kenyatta "Chris" Osayande', Trella Howell (Rasheik), Donte Howell (Takenya), Brandi Ross-Biviens (James), Kavon Winston (Candace); grandchildren, Cache' Rivers, Te'Vanhn Taylor, Chloe' Peatross; sisters, Patricia Ann Postell and Margaret Allen; nephew, Tramel Woodson; devoted friends, Carlton Smith, Stacey Harris, James "JJ" Jones and Natasha Whitlock; special friends, Wilma Springs and Xavier Thompson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends, too numerous to name. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the March Chapel. Livestreaming will be available on the website. Interment private.