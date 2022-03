ROGERS, Maurio A., of Newport News, Va., departed this life on January 27, 2022. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Rogers can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, March 25 at 11 a.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. Friday.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.