Mavis Elliott Holloway
1942 - 2021
HOLLOWAY, Mavis Elliott, 79, of Ashland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 1, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on May 17, 1942 in Cumberland County, Virginia. She was married to Joseph Thomas Holloway on May 19, 1962 in Bennetsville, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Holloway, in 1988; her parents, Oscar Leland and Christine Yattes Elliott; her siblings, Rebecca Brumfield, James Elliott and Doris Short. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Wattson; her daughters, Brenda L. Kofsky (Todd), Robin Rudisill (Charles), Lisa Loving; her grandchildren, Caleb Loving, Logan and Chris Clark; stepgrandson, Charles Rudisill Jr. (Lacy). Mavis was a longtime resident of the Richmond area, working in the salon industry for over 30 years. She retired in 2008 and spent her last days in Ashland, Virginia; she was a part of their garden club and an avid gardener herself. Her favorite pastime was fishing with her family. The memorial will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, located at 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ashland Garden Club, 208 Randolph Cir., Ashland, Va. 23005 in Mavis's honor.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
