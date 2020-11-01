Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mavis Weeks Jones
JONES, Mavis Weeks, 89, born on August 14, 1931, and beloved wife of 71 years, to Wille G. Jones, passed from this life to her next in Christ on October 29, 2020, at her home in Mechanicsville, Va. Mavis was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Elma; brothers, Walter (John) and Mac Weeks; and son-in-law, Mike Robertson. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Cynthia) Jones, Sandra Robertson, Willie Jones and Robin (Jim) Smith; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-child. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1717 Parham Road, Richmond, Va. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the funeral home followed by a graveside committal at 3 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Goochland County, Va., at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to either Falcon Children's Home in Falcon, N.C. at https://www.falconchildrenshome.com/donate or to Bon Secours Hospice at https://www.bsvaf.org/areas-of-need/hospice-donations.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
November 1, 2020