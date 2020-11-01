JONES, Mavis Weeks, 89, born on August 14, 1931, and beloved wife of 71 years, to Wille G. Jones, passed from this life to her next in Christ on October 29, 2020, at her home in Mechanicsville, Va. Mavis was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Elma; brothers, Walter (John) and Mac Weeks; and son-in-law, Mike Robertson. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Cynthia) Jones, Sandra Robertson, Willie Jones and Robin (Jim) Smith; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-child. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1717 Parham Road, Richmond, Va. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the funeral home followed by a graveside committal at 3 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Goochland County, Va., at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to either Falcon Children's Home in Falcon, N.C. at https://www.falconchildrenshome.com/donate
or to Bon Secours Hospice at https://www.bsvaf.org/areas-of-need/hospice-donations
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.