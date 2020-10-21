BOOKER, Maxine Parker, age 90, went to be with her Lord on October 16, 2020. She was a member of Ragland Memorial Baptist Church in Sandy Hook, Virginia her entire life. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her brother, John Parker; sister-in-law, Patricia Parker; daughter, Patti Haskins; and sons-in-law, Willy Haskins and Donald Sitterson. She treasured her grandchildren, Jason, Brad, Christopher, Anna, Kara and Charlie; as well as her eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Booker; her daughter, Bonnie Sitterson; and her sister, Mary Martin. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home. There will be an outside funeral service at Ragland Memorial Baptist Church on Friday, October 23, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to the PKD Foundation
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.