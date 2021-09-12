PAUL, Maxine "Max" Maritzer, 90, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2021. She was born April 24, 1931 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Edith and Harry Maritzer, who predeceased her. She attended grade and high school in Philadelphia. She met and later married her husband, Louis "Lou" Paul of 64 years (May 31, 1952), who predeceased her. From there, Max and Lou started the family legacy, which continues to this day. In 1956, they moved the family to Petersburg, Virginia and in 1960 to Richmond, where they permanently settled (with a brief stopover in Pompano Beach, Florida). Max was active in the Jewish Community as a one-time President of the local chapter of Hadassah, where she was a tireless fundraiser. In her younger years, she was also a member of Temple Beth El Sisterhood. She was a passionate supporter and contributor to the State of Israel and spent significant time both as a fundraiser and contributor to Beth Sholom Senior Living in Henrico County. As her mother, Edith succumbed to breast cancer, Maxine became an advocate for City of Hope to help educate others in early detection and treatment of the dreaded disease. To Max, family was everything. She worshipped her parents and led her life honoring their memory. Nothing meant more to her than spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her vivaciousness was legendary to her grandchildren and they could relate many funny, if not "outlandish" (at times) stories about her. Max was always full of life. She was an avid golfer and voracious reader. She was a sharp dresser and, if you met her, you would notice the beautifully manicured nails and coiffed hair. To those who got to know her, the outward beauty was only exceeded by her inward. She was generous to a fault and will be sorely missed. Max is survived by her children, Sheldon Paul (Beth), Leslie Baron (Howard); grandchildren, Laura Paul, Natalie DeNardo (Matt), Karen Stauffer (Craig) and Harry Baron (Caitlin). She is also survived by six great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers at Beth Sholom Parkside, Jewish Family Services, along with Affinity Hospice, who made her final days comfortable. To say the least, the last 18 months were challenging due to COVID-19 and Beth Sholom provided Max and the family with compassionate care. A family-only graveside service took place on Friday, September 10 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family asks that, in remembrance of Maxine, you consider making a contribution to any of the causes previously mentioned.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.