Maxwell Whitaker
WHITAKER, Maxwell, 64, of Richmond, died March 12, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Alice B. Whitaker; two daughters, Allison L. Whitaker and Kellie C. Whitaker; five sisters, Diane Cantrell (Sam), Sylvester Boone (Quinton), Gertha Evans (Jimmy), Shirley and Angela Whitaker; four brothers, Saunders (Esther), Melvin (Margaret), Barrett (Candice) and Lynn Whitaker (Linda); host of nieces, nephews and cousins; devoted mother-in-law, Naomi Berry; devoted sister-in-law, Sylvia B. Crew (Roosevelt); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, March 21, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Alonza Lawrence officiating. Interment private. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
I miss your smile and your kind soul every day, Maxwell. I know you´re resting easy with the Lord. You´re very missed...
Terri - Commonwealth Club
March 8, 2022
Happy Heavenly Thanksgiving, Maxwell, I know your family will be missing you, and your kind smile, today. I miss you and think of you often!!
Terri
Work
November 25, 2021
I sorry for your loss ones the Whitaker Family I hope every thing go well.
Brieana James
November 24, 2021
I didn´t know Max personally, but Allison always shared sweet and comical events about her dad. Alice, remember Max will always watch over you and your girls. May God continue to bless all of you and protect you. If you need me for anything, don´t hesitate to contact me. Your sister, Norma.
Norma Daniel
March 23, 2021
Wow, where do I even start...???? I met Maxwell at work at the CC. He had the most infectious smile, attitude and kindness that can hardly be explained. He was by far one of the most extraordinary persons I´ve ever known. God blessed me with Maxwell´s friendship at work, and for that, I´m eternally grateful. I´m still in shock, and my heart is broken knowing that I´ll never see him in this lifetime. I know I´ll see him again in Heaven. He was a kind, gentle soul with an amazing sense of humor. Max, I still can´t believe you´re gone. You will be sorely missed by so many. The Members, and your co-workers (family) loved you so very much. The world became a little dimmer without you. Until we meet again. RIP "brother" Maxwell.... Prayers for your friends and family....
Terri Czelusniak
March 23, 2021
Maxwell Whitaker, was a gentle soul & his family, classmates. schoolmates, friends & other associates will miss him blindly. Our sincere heartfelt condolences, thoughts & prayers go out his love ones.
"The Danny" Danny
Friend
March 22, 2021
Maxwell, was a very giving, humble, friendly, hardworking & humorous soul. The Rich Square, Bryant Town & Rehobeth-Cumbo Communities extends our sincere heartfelt condolences to Maxwell's immediate & extended family, friends & associates. Max, was a good guy. He will surely be missed by those love & cherished his friendship.
AJ Sexton
Friend
March 22, 2021
I send God's perfect peace to the family and love ones. He was my coworker. He will be missed.
Theresa Hankins
March 22, 2021
Alice ,Allison and Kellie, I was saddened to hear the news of Maxwell´s passing. We worked together at The Home Depot for many years. He was a great source of encouragement to me and always had a joke to tell. He had a way of keeping you laughing and a smile that brightened the darkness room. He spoke often of the joy his family brought him. May your faith provide great comfort and strength in the days ahead. My deepest Sympathy and many prayers for you and the family
Wanda Fleming Lee
March 21, 2021
U HAVE MY condolences
Lillian Christian
March 21, 2021
Alice, You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. I hope that you find solace in God and your memories.
AveMaria Miller
March 21, 2021
On behalf of TJ class 1977, we're sending our sincere deepest prayers and condolences to the Whitaker family. WE ARE ONE!
Glenda Robinson
March 20, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. " Maxee "
Philip Meade
Friend
March 20, 2021
Flash Couriers Inc
March 20, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 20, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. My prayers goes out to the family. Max was a great person to work with at AB and he will truly be missed. He was always joyful and full of laughs. My heart is broken. Max shared his faith in GOD and he loved the Lord I know he is in a better place now. My prayer are with you.
McDaniel Joyce
Coworker
March 17, 2021
Uncle Maxwell. I love you. I miss you. Thank you for the very short but wonderful time you spent with me and my family. Especially my father, your little brother, loved you the most. Please assist us in the other world.
Darius Whitaker
Family
March 16, 2021
