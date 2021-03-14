WHITAKER, Maxwell, 64, of Richmond, died March 12, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Alice B. Whitaker; two daughters, Allison L. Whitaker and Kellie C. Whitaker; five sisters, Diane Cantrell (Sam), Sylvester Boone (Quinton), Gertha Evans (Jimmy), Shirley and Angela Whitaker; four brothers, Saunders (Esther), Melvin (Margaret), Barrett (Candice) and Lynn Whitaker (Linda); host of nieces, nephews and cousins; devoted mother-in-law, Naomi Berry; devoted sister-in-law, Sylvia B. Crew (Roosevelt); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, March 21, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Alonza Lawrence officiating. Interment private. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 20, 2021.