Wow, where do I even start...???? I met Maxwell at work at the CC. He had the most infectious smile, attitude and kindness that can hardly be explained. He was by far one of the most extraordinary persons I´ve ever known. God blessed me with Maxwell´s friendship at work, and for that, I´m eternally grateful. I´m still in shock, and my heart is broken knowing that I´ll never see him in this lifetime. I know I´ll see him again in Heaven. He was a kind, gentle soul with an amazing sense of humor. Max, I still can´t believe you´re gone. You will be sorely missed by so many. The Members, and your co-workers (family) loved you so very much. The world became a little dimmer without you. Until we meet again. RIP "brother" Maxwell.... Prayers for your friends and family....

Terri Czelusniak March 23, 2021