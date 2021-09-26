Menu
May Bell "Sue" Mayo
MAYO, May Bell "Sue", 81, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Deven Julia Mayo; and sister, Naoma Johnson Williamson. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Scott Mayo (Regena); daughter, Kelly Young (Bobby); sister, Julia Faye Mansfield (Alan); grandchildren, Steven and Michael Mayo, Nicole Burchett (Nathan), Nate Young (Katherine) and Ruthie Young; great-grandchildren, Nash, LeeAnn and William Burchett; niece, Susan Williamson; nephew, Alan Mansfield; and many other loving family and friends. She was a very respected member of the Richmond area real estate community for more than 40 years. Ceremonies will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital Foundation (restricted to new children's hospital project), Box 980693, Richmond, Va. 23298. Online condolences may be made at blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
