Maynard "Dick" Dixon
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
DIXON, Mr. Maynard "Dick", 81, went to be with the Lord March 18, 2021, at his residence in Prince George. He was a native of Rainelle, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Maynard and Lena Dean Dixon. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Shirley Holcomb Dixon; sister, Betty Bennett; and brothers, Roy Dixon and Chuck Dixon. Mr. Dixon resided in the area since 1962 and was retired from Stone Container after 37 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Jeri Dixon; two daughters, Terri Beckner (Bruce) and Renee Haynes (Steve); and two sons, Mike Dixon (Tina) and Mark Dixon; six grandchildren, Jessica Pollard (Billy), Melissa Shelburne (Justin), Tess Dixon (Matt), Drew Dixon (Shanda), Megan Gerheart (Pete) and Blake Beckner; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Frashure; brother, Homer Dixon; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on March 25, 2021, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son, with the Reverend Darrell Boggs (Pastor of First Baptist Church of Hopewell, where Mr. Dixon attended) officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Chester. Memorial contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Hopewell Chapel
820 W, Hopewell, VA
Mar
25
Service
11:00a.m.
Hopewell Chapel
820 W, Hopewell, VA
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for the Dixon Family, good neighbors for several years. May God Bless you all!
Roger and Sandra Clapp
March 24, 2021
Prayers to all the Family.
John @ Susan MULLENIX
March 23, 2021
Dick was a life long friend of mine. We grew up together and so many great memories. I miss him already
Paul Adkins
March 22, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Robert & Vickie Turner and family
March 21, 2021
So very sorry for your loss
valerie stowers montgomery
March 21, 2021
