DIXON, Mr. Maynard "Dick", 81, went to be with the Lord March 18, 2021, at his residence in Prince George. He was a native of Rainelle, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Maynard and Lena Dean Dixon. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Shirley Holcomb Dixon; sister, Betty Bennett; and brothers, Roy Dixon and Chuck Dixon. Mr. Dixon resided in the area since 1962 and was retired from Stone Container after 37 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Jeri Dixon; two daughters, Terri Beckner (Bruce) and Renee Haynes (Steve); and two sons, Mike Dixon (Tina) and Mark Dixon; six grandchildren, Jessica Pollard (Billy), Melissa Shelburne (Justin), Tess Dixon (Matt), Drew Dixon (Shanda), Megan Gerheart (Pete) and Blake Beckner; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Frashure; brother, Homer Dixon; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on March 25, 2021, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son, with the Reverend Darrell Boggs (Pastor of First Baptist Church of Hopewell, where Mr. Dixon attended) officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Chester. Memorial contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.