BURGESS, McClellan Waters, 91, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving son, Trace; grandson, Jesse "JC" Burgess; and sister, Emma Todd of Elizabeth City, N.C. Born and raised in Old Trap, N.C., he was a longtime resident of Sandston, Va., and for the past few years resided at the Masonic Home of Virginia. He was a lifelong member of Corinth Methodist Church, a 60-year member of Richmond Randolph Masonic Lodge #19 and a two-time past Master Mason. A Navy veteran, he worked for the Ford Motor Plant in Norfolk, Va., before becoming a master craftsman of upholstery which developed into his own business, Burgess & Son Upholstery. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Masonic Home of Virginia, www.mahova.org/donate
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.