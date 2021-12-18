We offer condolences to our family and the friends of our uncle, McKinley Woodson. We will remember how much you loved, commanded respect and was always good for prayer and a smile, our dear uncle. We will miss you but know your memories will bring comfort to all, when God knows, we need them most. May your time with the heavens be peaceful as you enjoy your reward of eternal rest for being a faithful servant.

Philip & Satara Woodson Family December 18, 2021