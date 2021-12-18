WOODSON, McKinley Lee "Jack Frost", 94, of Glen Allen, Va., departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, surrounded by family. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Bernice W. Woodson; five sons, Randolph (Geraldine), McKinley (Veronica), MacArthur (Bettie), Tommy Sr. (Dianne) and Kelvin (Annette), and Norman Payne, loved as a son; three daughters, Marian Watson, Linda Mickey and Joyce Crawford; brother, Rev. Melvin A. Woodson; special nephew raised as a brother, Emmanuel Conway Woodson; and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 2 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Goochland County High School, 3250-A River Road West, Goochland, Va. Interment Fauquier Baptist Church cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2021.
To the Woodson family Hoping you find peace and comfort in all of the memories shared with your loved one. God bless each of you.
Thelma, Clyde and Hazel Hughes
December 19, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Bill B.
Bill Buchanan
December 19, 2021
We send our condolences to the family on the passing of your patriarch. May God continue to embrace you with His Love and Comfort.
Howard and Glenda
Howard and Glenda Leabough
December 19, 2021
Hi Tommy and family,
We just heard your father passed. Just want you all to know we are sorry for your loss and are keeping you in our prayers. If there is anything we can do to assist your family please let us know.
Yours in Christ
Wendy, Milton and Reggie Hobbs
Wendy Hobbs
December 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss of your Love one praying for you and your family.
Mr&Mrs John&Geneva Gaines
December 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.
MEALY FUNERAL HOME
December 18, 2021
May our Lord bless and comfort you during this time of grief. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Artto and Lorine Fleming
December 18, 2021
Bubba and Veronica so sorry for your loss . I will remember the nice kind man Bubba your dad was . What a blessing to have lived 94 years. Always cherish all the wonderful memories I know you all have. Sending prayers and love to you all .
Carolyn Bates Beaudion
December 18, 2021
We offer condolences to our family and the friends of our uncle, McKinley Woodson. We will remember how much you loved, commanded respect and was always good for prayer and a smile, our dear uncle. We will miss you but know your memories will bring comfort to all, when God knows, we need them most. May your time with the heavens be peaceful as you enjoy your reward of eternal rest for being a faithful servant.
Philip & Satara Woodson
December 18, 2021
Dear Family, we wish to express our condolences due to the loss of Brother McKinley. You are in our prayers for comfort.