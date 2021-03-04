LUCY, Meade Rideout, 80, of Stoney Creek, N.C., died February 28, 2021. Born in Dolphin, Va. and raised in Dinwiddie, Va., he was the son of the late Welford Ordway Lucy and Mary Elva Slayton Lucy. He was preceded in death by a brother, Welford Ordway Lucy Jr.; sisters, Martha Ann Lucy Belsches and Audrey Paige Lucy Jarvis. He is survived by his children, Kena Lucy Treadway (Braddock), Jeffrey Meade Lucy, Andrea Joy Lucy, Janell Lucy Gilbride (Gregory); grandchildren, Zachary Holt, Chandler Holt Colthorpe (Ellis), Carleigh Rollins and Riayn Gilbride; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 and will be livestreamed on Meade's Tribute Wall at jtmorriss.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the liberty-ove.com
charity supporting veterans and emergency responders. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.