Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Meade Rideout Lucy
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
LUCY, Meade Rideout, 80, of Stoney Creek, N.C., died February 28, 2021. Born in Dolphin, Va. and raised in Dinwiddie, Va., he was the son of the late Welford Ordway Lucy and Mary Elva Slayton Lucy. He was preceded in death by a brother, Welford Ordway Lucy Jr.; sisters, Martha Ann Lucy Belsches and Audrey Paige Lucy Jarvis. He is survived by his children, Kena Lucy Treadway (Braddock), Jeffrey Meade Lucy, Andrea Joy Lucy, Janell Lucy Gilbride (Gregory); grandchildren, Zachary Holt, Chandler Holt Colthorpe (Ellis), Carleigh Rollins and Riayn Gilbride; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 and will be livestreamed on Meade's Tribute Wall at jtmorriss.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the liberty-ove.com charity supporting veterans and emergency responders. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.