HARDESTY, Megan Sutton, 36, of Richmond, Va. passed away on December 23, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Margaret "Dodie" Hardesty; father, Robert W. Hardesty (Dawn); brother, Nicholas W. Hardesty (Leslie); niece, Libbie C. Hardesty; aunts, Mary "Mimi" Gibbs, Lynne S. Perkins; uncle, William R. Hardesty (Judy); cousins, David S. and Jonathan B. Perkins; and beloved dog, Brooklyn. Megan graduated from Mills Goodwin High School and from VCU. She received her RN and EMT licenses. She was a loving daughter with an infectious laugh and a smile that would light up a room. She always put others first. Words cannot express how much she will be missed. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 1000 Patterson Ave.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
Dodie I wish I had words that could ease your grief. Since that is not possible please know that I am holding you in light and love and keeping you and your family in my prayers.
Beth Unroe
Other
January 4, 2022
Very sad to hear about the loss of Megan. We worked alongside each other and glad our paths met. She had such a terrific smile. Rest In Peace.
Marybeth Kachmar
January 4, 2022
Megan and I attended our nursing associates program together - several of us often sought her out for group work because of her humor and positive outlook on life. She was a loyal friend and dedicated to her nursing peers. She was easy to get along with, and she often spoke highly of her family and the time they spent together. Her loss will be grieved by all who knew her.
Becky Beyer
January 3, 2022
I attended nursing school with Megan and remember her as a spunky, smart friend! I am so sad to hear of this as it is a loss far too soon. My best to her family-I remember her talking about how much her Mom meant to her. Please know that I, as well as many of her classmates, loved her and will always remember her.