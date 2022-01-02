HARDESTY, Megan Sutton, 36, of Richmond, Va. passed away on December 23, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Margaret "Dodie" Hardesty; father, Robert W. Hardesty (Dawn); brother, Nicholas W. Hardesty (Leslie); niece, Libbie C. Hardesty; aunts, Mary "Mimi" Gibbs, Lynne S. Perkins; uncle, William R. Hardesty (Judy); cousins, David S. and Jonathan B. Perkins; and beloved dog, Brooklyn. Megan graduated from Mills Goodwin High School and from VCU. She received her RN and EMT licenses. She was a loving daughter with an infectious laugh and a smile that would light up a room. She always put others first. Words cannot express how much she will be missed. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 1000 Patterson Ave.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.