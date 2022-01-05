Menu
Megan M. "Binky" Pitts
PITTS, Megan M. "Binky", 29, of Highland Springs, Va., departed this life on December 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by father, Marvin W. Pitts Jr.; brother, Marvin W. "Duke" Pitts; parental grandparents, Marvin and Lottie Pitts; and maternal grandparents, Junior and Callie Barlow. She is survived by her mother, Dottie Pitts; two brothers, Robert and Elvis Pitts; boyfriend, Roger Robeson Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not only was megan a beautiful person she also had a beautiful soul and blue eyes to match. God definitely took the wrong one way to early. She was very special to me I will always truly be in love her with all my heart she holds a special place. Like no other. This is not a goodbye but a short pause. Til we can hold hands together again and reunite as one. I love you. To the family my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Roger robeson II
January 17, 2022
Dottie I'm so sorry for the loss of your daughter. Sending my condolences and a big hug. May God give you strength during this time.
Monica Murphy
January 14, 2022
I'm very sorry for your loss. Never easy to lose someone. My condolences.
Helen Profilio
Friend
January 8, 2022
I know we didn´t spend a lot of time together but when we did it was awesome you are a wonderful and beautiful person like your mother you went to early but now that you are you fly like high in the sky we will always miss you and love you you are awesome person now you are a now God has you and he´s a wonderful person like you So fly in the sky my beautiful angel
Tammy burress
January 6, 2022
Megan was a great friend and one of the sweetest people I have ever met in my life. Me and the kids are going to miss her so much. The family is in my prayers love you binky
Crystal Greenwood
Friend
January 6, 2022
Sorry for your loss Megan was a sweet lady I was glad that I had a pleasure of knowing her you are a amazing angel above us sweetie
June Green
January 5, 2022
