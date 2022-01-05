PITTS, Megan M. "Binky", 29, of Highland Springs, Va., departed this life on December 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by father, Marvin W. Pitts Jr.; brother, Marvin W. "Duke" Pitts; parental grandparents, Marvin and Lottie Pitts; and maternal grandparents, Junior and Callie Barlow. She is survived by her mother, Dottie Pitts; two brothers, Robert and Elvis Pitts; boyfriend, Roger Robeson Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.