Not only was megan a beautiful person she also had a beautiful soul and blue eyes to match. God definitely took the wrong one way to early. She was very special to me I will always truly be in love her with all my heart she holds a special place. Like no other. This is not a goodbye but a short pause. Til we can hold hands together again and reunite as one. I love you. To the family my thoughts and prayers are with you.

Roger robeson II January 17, 2022