WHEELER, Melanie Ann Bruce, 54, of Doswell, her smiling face, bubbly disposition, famous giggle and the love she had for everyone left us Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Helen Bruce of Doswell; daughters, Madeline Grace Wheeler, Mariel Annette Wheeler, Marlo Arden Wheeler; their father, Paul Wheeler; brother, Jeffrey S. Bruce (Tabitha); fiance', Scott S. Richards; and her much-loved cat, Garletta Cleopatra. Melanie received her bachelor's degree in Fashion from VCU. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital. A memorial service will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Carmel Baptist Church, 24320 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Ruther Glen, with Pastor Gerald Castlebury presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Melanie Ann Bruce Trust, ATTN: Andrea Brown, cfp, c/o Edward Jones, 629-B N. Washington Hwy., Suite 1, Ashland, Va. 23005 or to the Carmel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 52, Ruther Glen, Va. 22546.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
I did not know Melanie however I did know her daughter Madeline Grace. She is such a blessing so I am sure her mom was as well...Madeline's smile and caring heart can fill any room! May her mom rest in peace.
Rev. Larry Campbell
Other
September 10, 2021
I didn't know Melanie personally but I had a brief and wonderful experience to get to know her daughter her beautiful 19-year-old daughter Mariel. It was a short period of time but it led me to understand what kind of a mother and woman Melanie must have been. For Mariel as young as she is, is so kind,caring yet feisty and full of life and music and poetry and I don't know how to explain her but I know she got it all from her mother she has so much to offer and I know she got it all from her beautiful mother who she looks just like. I am so sorry for you and your family's loss. God bless.
Linda Munoz
March 23, 2021
Oh my, such a sweet person. I knew Melanie since VCU days. My heart is sad. Thank you for being one of the few people who listened to my radio show, Mel. Hopefully I´ll see you over there. Rest well in God´s loving embrace.
Perry Iampietro
March 20, 2021
Melanie was like a sunny day. When we walked into the continental she would always greet us by name. Her smile and friendly disposition made everyone warm up to her. She was special. We will miss her. Her family, fiance and coworkers are all in our thoughts and prayers. Marianne, Jeff and Ellie. The Donahue Team at LNF Grove.
Marianne Donahue
March 20, 2021
Rest in peace in the arms of YAHwehShua our King and Awsome Saviour. One day we will all enjoy each others company forevermore.
Ralph and Lesley Crabtree
March 16, 2021
Just heard about Melanie passing!! Helen u and Jeff, and family are all in my thoughts and prayers. Melanie may u rest in peace
Robert Tapp
March 16, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Melanie's passing. She such a sweet and beautiful person. Prayers for all of her family - especially her dear mama. Helen, I am so sorry.
Lynda Tate
March 16, 2021
Our prayers are with you all as you say goodbye too soon.
Ted and Rebecca Thomas
March 14, 2021
We were truly sorry to hear of Melanie´s passing especially when she was about to start physical therapy to get better. We will miss her smile and laugh. Our prayers go to Mrs Bruce and the entire Bruce and Wheeler families and to her fiancé to comfort you during this time.