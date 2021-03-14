I didn't know Melanie personally but I had a brief and wonderful experience to get to know her daughter her beautiful 19-year-old daughter Mariel. It was a short period of time but it led me to understand what kind of a mother and woman Melanie must have been. For Mariel as young as she is, is so kind,caring yet feisty and full of life and music and poetry and I don't know how to explain her but I know she got it all from her mother she has so much to offer and I know she got it all from her beautiful mother who she looks just like. I am so sorry for you and your family's loss. God bless.

Linda Munoz March 23, 2021