HARVER, Melba Burks, On Sunday, November 29, 2020, Melba Burks Harver loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 85.



Melba was born on July 10, 1935, to Letha and Robert Burks in Merryville, La. She met and married the love of her life, Bill (Alvin) Harver while he was stationed at Fort Poke, La. They made their home in Virginia, the majority of years on their beautiful place just outside of Blackstone. There they raised their two daughters, Dana and Daphne; and son, Kenneth.



Melba was a beautiful woman inside and out. She loved her family and was an excellent homemaker. She always welcomed you with a smile and a hug. Melba dearly loved her children and grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her mother and father, Letha and Robert Burks; sisters, Sadie Chambers, Bobbie Dougharty; and brother, Roy Burks. Melba is survived by her children, Daphne Harver, Dana Payne and Kenneth Harver (Terry); grandchildren, Lesha Cawley (Justin), Kris Wynn (Cindy), Wil Harver (Bonnie), Rachel Collins (Barry), Jason Payne (Brett) and Shelly Epperson (Steven); and one sister, Helen Vincent. She also leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; and her little companion, Hannah.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blackstone Armory Fund, 100 West Elm St., Blackstone, Va. 23824.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Amelia Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



Arrangements are made by Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone, Va. 23824.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.