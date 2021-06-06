FERRELL, Mrs. Melissa Ann, 51, of Highland Springs, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 10, 2021. Melissa was a devoted wife, mother and mimi. She loved cooking, camping, fishing and spending time with her family. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 28 years, Michael; son, Joshua; daughter, Cheyenne; and grandson, Landon. Melissa is also survived by her parents, William and Cindy Gordon; sister, Robyn; brother, B.J.; grandmother, Essie; and many more beloved family members. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 26 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Glendale Ruritan Club, 6188 Charles City Rd., Henrico, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
Much love to you & your family. Deepest sympathies. Melissa was an amazing woman.
Earl & Sheryll Wade
June 25, 2021
My deepest and dearest sympathy for you and your family.
Steve Saxon
Friend
June 24, 2021
Thoughts & prayers to the Ferrell & Gordon family. I know your hearts are broken. It is never easy to loose someone you love.
June McGee Moore
Friend
June 12, 2021
I am so sorry to the Gordon & Ferrell families... Melissa was such a kind hearted person and will be sincerely missed by the many who knew her. You all are in our thoughts & prayers during this difficult time. May she rest in peace
~ The Higgins family (Adam, Crystal, and Alyssa)
Crystal Higgins (Nunallie)
Friend
June 11, 2021
Mike and family I am so sorry for your loss of beautiful Melissa. She was my best friend in middle school. Melissa was a beautiful sweet person. I am so heart broken she is gone. I know my Aunt Mary Taylor would be devastated if she was here. She is probably selling Avon to Melissa lol. If there is anything Mike or the family needs do not hesitate to reach out. You have our number. Love Chuckie, Berta, Mary and family
Roberta Richardson
School
June 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss Cindy and William . Melissa was a very nice person
Donna Scheidt (Nunallie)
June 8, 2021
God knows what´s best and at times we catch ourselves questioning it. But to Mike, Joshua, & Cheyenne believe in your heart´s Melissa is living a new healthy full life, she´s waiting for us all! She´s a proud wife, mom, grandmother, and a wonderful friend watching over all of you! I´m glad I knew her and looking forward to all of us being together again. God is good and my prayers & love to this family.. Oggie Heppert
Oggie Heppert
June 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss Mike. May Melissa RIP
steven palmer
June 7, 2021
We don´t know why God takes some people so young and allow others to live so many years longer. Melissa was taken from you too soon and we don´t know God´s reason. I grieve for your family. I´m so happy you have lots of good memories to carry you through the rough days, months and years ahead. Her Grandmother, Essie, my sister, was so proud of her grandchildren and it showed by all the pictures she has in her home. I wish I had gotten to know Melissa better but when I occasionally was in her company I saw that she was a genuine, loving, kind person. Thanks for having the memorial for the family yesterday because I got to see some of her family for the first time. GOD is GOOD and He will give you comfort in the sad days ahead. My love to you all, Aunt Mary