We don´t know why God takes some people so young and allow others to live so many years longer. Melissa was taken from you too soon and we don´t know God´s reason. I grieve for your family. I´m so happy you have lots of good memories to carry you through the rough days, months and years ahead. Her Grandmother, Essie, my sister, was so proud of her grandchildren and it showed by all the pictures she has in her home. I wish I had gotten to know Melissa better but when I occasionally was in her company I saw that she was a genuine, loving, kind person. Thanks for having the memorial for the family yesterday because I got to see some of her family for the first time. GOD is GOOD and He will give you comfort in the sad days ahead. My love to you all, Aunt Mary

Mary Hairfield Traynham-Wheeler Family June 6, 2021