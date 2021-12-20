LEVAN, Melody Robinson, age 61, died peacefully at home surrounded with love from her family on December 13, 2021, at home in Mechanicsville, Va.



She was born on June 1, 1960 to parents Cathy and Frank Robinson of Richmond, Va. She graduated from Tucker High School in 1978.



Melody is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Larue Levan; two daughters, Kimberly Barton (Adam Barton), Kelly DeMary; grandchildren, Harper Ann DeMary (6), Hazel Grace Barton (15 months); younger sister, Michelle Smith; niece, Lindsey Smith; and great-niece, Peyton Smith (15).



Melody was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. Though she loved her daughters her favorite thing was being a "Grammy" and spoiling her grand children. She was a very strong, sweet woman that is going to be missed dearly.



Anyone who got to know Melody knows that she never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no services.



