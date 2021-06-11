Menu
Mercedes Castro-Mestre
CASTRO-MESTRE, Mercedes, 101, of Henrico, oldest of 10 children was born June 11, 1919 in Manzanillo, Orinte Cuba and died on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021, the day of love. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Castro-Virella and Sagrario Mestre-Tamayo; and her son, Francisco Bertot-Castro; brothers and sisters, Elda, Wenceslao, Francisco, Francisca, Jose, Manuel and Elsa. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Dinorah Bertot-Castro Sadler and Robert Watson Sadler Jr., who she considered a friend and son; brothers, Angel, Hector, Efrain and their families. A worship thanking God for Mercedes' life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at River Road United Methodist Church, 8800 River Road Henrico, Va. 23229. A private interment will be held in Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River Road United Methodist Church, Our Lady of Hope, American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
11:00a.m.
River Road United Methodist Church
8800 River Road, Henrico, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
