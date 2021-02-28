WINGFIELD, Mervyn Waller, Ph.D., was laid to rest Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in a private graveside service at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Esmont, Virginia. He passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Son of the late James Edlow Wingfield Sr. and Christine Dale Higgins Wingfield, he was born on August 19, 1926 in Alleghany County, Virginia. He is survived by two nieces and six nephews. He was preceded in death by five sisters, Dorothy Louise Wingfield, Virginia Old Wingfield Mayes (Frederick), Mary Elizabeth Wingfield, Lillian Sargent Wingfield Frierson (Manton Jr.), Dorothy Minor Wingfield; and two brothers, Charles Seifert Wingfield Sr. (Irene Pearl) and James Edlow Wingfield Jr. Mervyn attended public schools in Alleghany County and graduated from Dunlap High School in Hematite, Virginia as valedictorian in a class of 14 students in 1943. He moved to Richmond, where he worked for the Federal Reserve Bank when he volunteered for the Army Air Corps and served at Keesler Field, Mississippi, until October 3, 1945 and then entered the College of William and Mary under the G.I. Bill. In 1948, he was president of the Lambda Chi Alpha social fraternity. In 1949, he graduated with an A.B. degree in accounting. Mervyn then taught at Newport News Business College for three years and then was a staff accountant at J.A. Daniels, CPA, for three years in Newport News. He taught at Smithdeal-Massey Business College in Richmond for two years while he completed his CPA and his M.S. in Business Administration in the evening school of business at the University of Richmond. In 1957, Mervyn went to the University of Illinois, where he was a part-time instructor of accounting and completed work for his Ph.D. in accounting and investments, completing his degree in 1963. Mervyn was one of two top students in his doctoral class. He was elected to the following academic honor societies: Beta Gamma Sigma (top business school honor society), Beta Alpha Psi (accounting) and Omicron Delta Epsilon (economics). Mervyn then became associate professor and then professor of accounting and director of accounting programs for eight years at the University of South Carolina. In 1970, he became professor and chairman of the accounting department for 10 years. In 1980, Mervyn went to James Madison University for 13 years, including four years as department head. He retired in 1993. In that year, he and 11 others of his class of 14, along with the principal of Dunlap High School, had a most memorable 50th anniversary celebration, in Covington, of their graduation in 1943. From 1994 through 1999, he was adjunct professor of accounting at the University of Richmond. Mervyn was a Certified Government Financial Manager (CGFM). He was a member of the Jamestown Society, Sons of the American Colonists, Sons of the American Revolution and Sons of the Confederate Veterans. Both of his grandfathers served in the Civil War.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2021.