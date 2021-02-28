WINGFIELD, Mervyn Waller, Ph.D., was laid to rest Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in a private graveside service at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Esmont, Virginia. He passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Son of the late James Edlow Wingfield Sr. and Christine Dale Higgins Wingfield, he was born on August 19, 1926 in Alleghany County, Virginia. He is survived by two nieces and six nephews. He was preceded in death by five sisters, Dorothy Louise Wingfield, Virginia Old Wingfield Mayes (Frederick), Mary Elizabeth Wingfield, Lillian Sargent Wingfield Frierson (Manton Jr.), Dorothy Minor Wingfield; and two brothers, Charles Seifert Wingfield Sr. (Irene Pearl) and James Edlow Wingfield Jr. Mervyn attended public schools in Alleghany County and graduated from Dunlap High School in Hematite, Virginia as valedictorian in a class of 14 students in 1943. He moved to Richmond, where he worked for the Federal Reserve Bank when he volunteered for the Army Air Corps and served at Keesler Field, Mississippi, until October 3, 1945 and then entered the College of William and Mary under the G.I. Bill. In 1948, he was president of the Lambda Chi Alpha social fraternity. In 1949, he graduated with an A.B. degree in accounting. Mervyn then taught at Newport News Business College for three years and then was a staff accountant at J.A. Daniels, CPA, for three years in Newport News. He taught at Smithdeal-Massey Business College in Richmond for two years while he completed his CPA and his M.S. in Business Administration in the evening school of business at the University of Richmond. In 1957, Mervyn went to the University of Illinois, where he was a part-time instructor of accounting and completed work for his Ph.D. in accounting and investments, completing his degree in 1963. Mervyn was one of two top students in his doctoral class. He was elected to the following academic honor societies: Beta Gamma Sigma (top business school honor society), Beta Alpha Psi (accounting) and Omicron Delta Epsilon (economics). Mervyn then became associate professor and then professor of accounting and director of accounting programs for eight years at the University of South Carolina. In 1970, he became professor and chairman of the accounting department for 10 years. In 1980, Mervyn went to James Madison University for 13 years, including four years as department head. He retired in 1993. In that year, he and 11 others of his class of 14, along with the principal of Dunlap High School, had a most memorable 50th anniversary celebration, in Covington, of their graduation in 1943. From 1994 through 1999, he was adjunct professor of accounting at the University of Richmond. Mervyn was a Certified Government Financial Manager (CGFM). He was a member of the Jamestown Society, Sons of the American Colonists, Sons of the American Revolution and Sons of the Confederate Veterans. Both of his grandfathers served in the Civil War.
I had the honor and pleasure of meeting Merv about a year ago, although I had known him by reputation long before. He contacted me for assistance with a minor tax issue (which was like being asked by Einstein for help with an arithmetic problem.) We became fast friends, perhaps in part by common professional background and our last name. We spent some time trying to find the common genealogy link, knowing that it was close but still elusive. I found Merv to be a very warm, sincere person with a special passion for the history of the Wingfield name. We had plans for him to share some of his research and investigation of the "family tree" but COVID and illness kept that from happening. We tried to stay in touch but it wasn´t possible. My sympathies to his immediate family and the wonderful lady that he relied on so much for assistance. Not knowing him more was an opportunity missed.
George Wingfield
March 7, 2021
To the family and friends of Professor Merv(as known by our dinner table at FBC)....I am very sorry for your loss of such a sweet man. I have had the pleasure of knowing and loving this man for the last 10 or so years while sharing a meal at the table he, Mrs Eunice Williams and Mr Jim Timberlake put together and I had the joy of joining...who, are now in Heaven together again . Professor Merv, could talk about anything and everything and never hesitated in his opinions and I loved this about him. This last year was very hard not being with him and the others on Wednesday nite,because our church has been closed, because of COVID-19....but, I tried to talk with him as often by phone as I could and he could still carry on a conversation, till recently. Being shut off to the world was not good for him...he loved being hugged and he missed it!!!!...Professor Merv will be missed by many, but, let me say.....thanks for sharing him with us....he will remain in the hearts of us, forever.