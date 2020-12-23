REYNOLDS, Merwin Hamner, 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., December 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Alvin Reynolds. Merwin was preceded in death by her sons, Alvin III and David; her parents, Lindsay and Cora Hamner; brother, J; and sisters, Nancy and Laura. There will be no funeral services.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2020.