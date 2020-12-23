REYNOLDS, Merwin Hamner, 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., December 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Alvin Reynolds. Merwin was preceded in death by her sons, Alvin III and David; her parents, Lindsay and Cora Hamner; brother, J; and sisters, Nancy and Laura. There will be no funeral services.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
So sorry to see the passing of another West View/Rock Castle native. Merwin and my sister were close in age and classmates at Goochland High School. All the Hamner children were like big sisters and brother.
Nancy Drue
December 25, 2020
We have never met, but you are neighbors. Please know we care and share your loss.