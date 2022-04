My sincerest condolences to Mike´s remaining family members. I met Mike when we were in band class in the sixth grade at Swift Creek Middle School. He played Alto Sax and I played Tenor Sax. He was a very sweet, funny guy and will be sorely missed. I promised Mike that if he passed away before I did that I would attend his celebration of life, so please include me when you hold his private service. Until we meet again, my friend. Until we meet again.

Tonya N. Jefferson Friend January 1, 2022