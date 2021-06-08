BARNETTE, Michael Herman, 72, of Powhatan, Va., left this life peacefully June 5, 2021 with a loving family and friends by his side. Born in Chesapeake, Va. November 1, 1948 on All Saints Day, he came to fulfill that calling to all that knew him. He was preceded in death by parents, Herman Durrance and Ruby Morgan Barnette. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Susan Barnette Smith; brother-in-law, Anthony; and nephews, Jeremy, Justin and Jacob. Deeply cherished by his son, Jason Edward Barnette; daughter-in-law, Marsha Harding Bond; and loving grandchildren, Mason and Jason Bond Jr. Always loved by best friend and former wife, Sandra McGrady Barnette; brother-in-law, Edward McGrady; and nephew, Harley McGrady. He will also be remembered by many friends whose lives he touched. Michael retired early from Philip Morris as an Electrical Engineer. He spent his time doing what he enjoyed most, spending time helping friends and family. A master of most construction trades, he would volunteer the majority of time serving others, providing needed giggles and smiles along the way. The family thanks Hospice for their dedication, care and love. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 16, 2021.