Michael Herman Barnette
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
BARNETTE, Michael Herman, 72, of Powhatan, Va., left this life peacefully June 5, 2021 with a loving family and friends by his side. Born in Chesapeake, Va. November 1, 1948 on All Saints Day, he came to fulfill that calling to all that knew him. He was preceded in death by parents, Herman Durrance and Ruby Morgan Barnette. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Susan Barnette Smith; brother-in-law, Anthony; and nephews, Jeremy, Justin and Jacob. Deeply cherished by his son, Jason Edward Barnette; daughter-in-law, Marsha Harding Bond; and loving grandchildren, Mason and Jason Bond Jr. Always loved by best friend and former wife, Sandra McGrady Barnette; brother-in-law, Edward McGrady; and nephew, Harley McGrady. He will also be remembered by many friends whose lives he touched. Michael retired early from Philip Morris as an Electrical Engineer. He spent his time doing what he enjoyed most, spending time helping friends and family. A master of most construction trades, he would volunteer the majority of time serving others, providing needed giggles and smiles along the way. The family thanks Hospice for their dedication, care and love. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
Best hugger on the planet! I´ll be forever grateful to Michael for being there for me when I had to put my dog down at 6:00AM and had no place to take his body because we had sold our house to move to Baltimore. Michael made a beautiful box for my dog and buried him in his backyard. He was like that. Always quietly there to help out. Rest In Peace, Michael.
Nancy McGrady
July 18, 2021
