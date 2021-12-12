Menu
Michael L. Benjamin
BENJAMIN, Michael L., departed this life December 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie M. Benjamin Sr.; mother, Gladys Hammond Benjamin; and brother, Preston Benjamin. He is survived by his daughter, Tanika M. Anderson; son, Kory Pettiford (Latoya); stepmother, Geraldine D. Benjamin; three sisters, Jacquelin M. Johnson, Diane Arthur and Linda Anderson; six brothers, Kevin Benjamin, Reginald Benjamin Sr., Marvin W. Benjamin, Willie M. Benjamin Jr., James E. Davis and Fernando T. Davis; three grandsons, three granddaughters; three devoted friends, Christine Anderson, Gladstone Johnson and Hassan Ali "Bear" Wright; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2012, at 2 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest Ez Michael remembering 18 years my next door neighbor and friend in Historic Fulton. Sending condolences love and light to the family.
Corliss Freda Johnson and Husband Rudy
Friend
December 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
December 12, 2021
