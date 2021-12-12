BENJAMIN, Michael L., departed this life December 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie M. Benjamin Sr.; mother, Gladys Hammond Benjamin; and brother, Preston Benjamin. He is survived by his daughter, Tanika M. Anderson; son, Kory Pettiford (Latoya); stepmother, Geraldine D. Benjamin; three sisters, Jacquelin M. Johnson, Diane Arthur and Linda Anderson; six brothers, Kevin Benjamin, Reginald Benjamin Sr., Marvin W. Benjamin, Willie M. Benjamin Jr., James E. Davis and Fernando T. Davis; three grandsons, three granddaughters; three devoted friends, Christine Anderson, Gladstone Johnson and Hassan Ali "Bear" Wright; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2012, at 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.