BEVAN, Michael David, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 surrounded by his family after a brief, sudden illness. He will be remembered for the great love he shared with his family and the tremendous sphere of lives he affected.
Born February 25, 1956 in Clovis, N.M., Mike was raised in Richmond, Va. As a young man, he pursued a life without limits, but in 1996, he found his way to sobriety. He was a friend of Bill W. and embraced and fostered the steps of The Program, which not only changed his own life, but countless others that he touched. With sobriety came a completion of unfinished education, first a GED and eventually a bachelor's degree with a 4.0 GPA. Mike didn't just make amends, he spent his life helping others. His personal story gave him credibility and he regularly shared it unflinchingly with those who could benefit from it. He was forever present to those who were struggling, regardless of the day or time of night. He mentored at-risk youth, both in schools and in the community.
Mike was a great cook and his food was often a tool of fellowship, especially at UFC "Fight Nights" at his home where all were welcome. He loved fishing and could spend hours waiting for the first bite. "That's why it's called 'fishing,' not 'catching,'" he would say with a grin. He loved to play guitar and he called his mother every day at 7 p.m. without fail. He was a proud Ford truck man and loved NASCAR and the Packers. Recently, he enjoyed the company of a new lady, Fergie, his fearless little Westie.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Duncan M. Bevan. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindi Osby Bevan; four children, Adam Joseph Bevan (Morgan), Sara Elizabeth Bevan, Paul Jacob Bevan and Aaron Michael Bevan; and their mother, Darlene Johnson Pierce; two stepchildren, Vicki Bendle and Kelly Harding; grandchildren, Jaysen Bevan, Destiny Bevan and Decir Bevan; stepgrandson, Alex Bendle; mother, Patricia Magri Bevan; brother, Thomas Christopher Bevan (Ann); uncle, David Bevan of Media, Pa.; nephews, Duncan Bevan (Mackenzie), Thomas Bevan and Cary Bevan; and friends, Slick, Scott, Sridar, Dickie; and too many more to list.
Visitation for family and friends will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va., where a memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. with fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.