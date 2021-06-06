Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael David Bevan
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
BEVAN, Michael David, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 surrounded by his family after a brief, sudden illness. He will be remembered for the great love he shared with his family and the tremendous sphere of lives he affected.

Born February 25, 1956 in Clovis, N.M., Mike was raised in Richmond, Va. As a young man, he pursued a life without limits, but in 1996, he found his way to sobriety. He was a friend of Bill W. and embraced and fostered the steps of The Program, which not only changed his own life, but countless others that he touched. With sobriety came a completion of unfinished education, first a GED and eventually a bachelor's degree with a 4.0 GPA. Mike didn't just make amends, he spent his life helping others. His personal story gave him credibility and he regularly shared it unflinchingly with those who could benefit from it. He was forever present to those who were struggling, regardless of the day or time of night. He mentored at-risk youth, both in schools and in the community.

Mike was a great cook and his food was often a tool of fellowship, especially at UFC "Fight Nights" at his home where all were welcome. He loved fishing and could spend hours waiting for the first bite. "That's why it's called 'fishing,' not 'catching,'" he would say with a grin. He loved to play guitar and he called his mother every day at 7 p.m. without fail. He was a proud Ford truck man and loved NASCAR and the Packers. Recently, he enjoyed the company of a new lady, Fergie, his fearless little Westie.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Duncan M. Bevan. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindi Osby Bevan; four children, Adam Joseph Bevan (Morgan), Sara Elizabeth Bevan, Paul Jacob Bevan and Aaron Michael Bevan; and their mother, Darlene Johnson Pierce; two stepchildren, Vicki Bendle and Kelly Harding; grandchildren, Jaysen Bevan, Destiny Bevan and Decir Bevan; stepgrandson, Alex Bendle; mother, Patricia Magri Bevan; brother, Thomas Christopher Bevan (Ann); uncle, David Bevan of Media, Pa.; nephews, Duncan Bevan (Mackenzie), Thomas Bevan and Cary Bevan; and friends, Slick, Scott, Sridar, Dickie; and too many more to list.

Visitation for family and friends will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va., where a memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. with fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
12
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Mike's death! He was quite a wonderful person and there are few who could come close! So happy and so welcoming to everyone he met! He was the best chili maker and I feel so honored to have scored his recipe though I couldn't hold a candle to his! I will miss him so much! My thoughts and prayers are with Cindy and the whole family. Much love to you!
Patty Kennedy
Friend
June 7, 2021
I was so sad to hear of Mike's passing. I pray for comfort for Patti, Cindy, Chris and Ann and the family. My thoughts and Prayers will be with you.
Loretta and Ron Whitt
Other
June 7, 2021
PuppyDaddy you will be missed by every heart and soul you touched. Thank you for your MANY counseling sessions. Your heart was an inspiration. I will always aspire to your level thinking What would Mike Do? All my love to my friend, I know GOD is smiling with you by his side.
Lynn Grubbs
Work
June 7, 2021
We love you Mike! One amazing coworker. The coolest person in any room. A gentle spirit. My Piscean friend!
Nicole
Work
June 7, 2021
I will truly miss Mr. Mike. I met him while working at Intercept and in the short 9 months that I have known him he has made such an impact in my life. He was like a second father to me. He always shared wisdom with me and even worried about me as if I was one of his own children. That always meant so much to me. I have been so devastated by this loss. He meant so much to me and his other coworkers at Intercept. Our prayers are with the whole family. I love you Mr. Mike and hope to see you again one day.
Tanesha Coworker/Friend
Work
June 7, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mike's passing. What a tremendous loss to his family and friends. He made a lasting impact on every person he touched. Sending love and prayers of peace and comfort to Cindi, Sara and all of the Bevan family.
Tracy Garner
Other
June 6, 2021
Gratitude isn't enough to say about this young Man. His words of wisdom meant so much to me during the early years of my growing up in the fellowship. His sense of humor and stories of adventures never hesitated to amaze me. He surely will be missed by many. Fly high Michael and watch over your loved ones. See you at the meeting in the sky one day.
Olinda Brevard
Friend
June 6, 2021
Mike was a juggernaut of a man who was the epitome of an awesome human being. What a wonderful obituary. As I was reading it I laughed picturing him saying "It´s called fishing , not catching"....with that grin. He was unique in every way and a major major vacuum has been left behind for us that will never be filled. The world was truly a better place because of him and the life he lived in service to others. He will never never never be forgotten. God bless his family during these tough times. I pray for God to grant you a peace that surpasses your understanding. God Bless you and Keep you. He was love and he was loved for sure .
Ross H
Friend
June 6, 2021
How sorry we were to hear of Mikes passing. He was a kind and loving person...although we hadn´t seen him lately, we remember his graciousness. Rest In Peace .. Love to Cindy and his family..
Ben and Becky Iniguez
Friend
June 6, 2021
I was so sad to hear of the passing of Mike. He was the kind of person who left a huge imprint on everyone he crossed paths with. I´ll always remember the generous, warm person he was. I know this is a huge loss to so many. Cindi, Sara and all of Mike´s family and many friends are in my prayers. "Well done, good and faithful servant"
Georgia P Kiraly
June 6, 2021
Mike was the first neighbor to welcome us to the neighborhood. His contagious smile and Southern hospitality meant so much to us. He was always willing to lend a hand or a tool. His words of compassion, love and support will always stay with us. Godspeed Mike until we meet again.
Lisa and Patrick McCarty
Friend
June 6, 2021
Cindi, I´m sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Roy Ritt
Other
June 6, 2021
Mike was one of a kind, his love for others and the helping hand always extended to raise someone up and show them a new way of life was indeed the true actions of a person you could always count on. To know Mike was to love him and a bond that can never be taken even in death, you can rest assured that when he arrived in heaven he has already started a new group of friends. Cindi and family my thoughts and prayers are with you, may God's grace see you through this most difficult of times.
Ed & Gail Massey
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results