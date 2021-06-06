I will truly miss Mr. Mike. I met him while working at Intercept and in the short 9 months that I have known him he has made such an impact in my life. He was like a second father to me. He always shared wisdom with me and even worried about me as if I was one of his own children. That always meant so much to me. I have been so devastated by this loss. He meant so much to me and his other coworkers at Intercept. Our prayers are with the whole family. I love you Mr. Mike and hope to see you again one day.

Tanesha Coworker/Friend Work June 7, 2021