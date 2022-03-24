Menu
Michael J. Booth
Henrico High School
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue
Richmond, VA
Viewing
Mar, 24 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
BOOTH, Michael J., departed this life March 16, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memories his father and stepmother, Deacon Lonnie and Diane Booth; three brothers, Antoine Booth Sr., Aaron Booth and Dane Robertson (Tiesha); two stepsiblings, Leondra Robertson and Lee Robertson Jr. (Dominique); sister-in-law, Laverne Fenderson; devoted friend, Sabrina Jackson; and daughters, Lameeka, Saqueena and Barrisha, whom he loved as his own; six aunts and three uncles, great-uncle and aunt and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Thursday 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral service will be held on Friday 12 noon. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.
Mar
24
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Mar
25
Service
12:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
March 24, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
LaTanya & Gerald Tweedy
Other
March 22, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Talesha Robinson
Other
March 20, 2022
