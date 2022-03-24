BOOTH, Michael J., departed this life March 16, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memories his father and stepmother, Deacon Lonnie and Diane Booth; three brothers, Antoine Booth Sr., Aaron Booth and Dane Robertson (Tiesha); two stepsiblings, Leondra Robertson and Lee Robertson Jr. (Dominique); sister-in-law, Laverne Fenderson; devoted friend, Sabrina Jackson; and daughters, Lameeka, Saqueena and Barrisha, whom he loved as his own; six aunts and three uncles, great-uncle and aunt and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Thursday 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral service will be held on Friday 12 noon. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.