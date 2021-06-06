COAKLEY, Michael Alan, 62, liked to travel, but he loved to travel with family and friends. If you were fortunate enough to travel with Mike or to be a guest in the home that he made with his husband, Michael Holland for more than 34 years, you were treated to time with someone who was more concerned about your comfort and enjoyment than his own. It makes Mike's death from cancer on March 15, 2021, that much more difficult for those who were in his circle.
And there were circles: Mike held most closely to the yin to his yang, Michael Holland. Together they created a home full of love for Michael's children, Jessica Holland Gray and Jason Holland. They traveled with and then cared for Mike's parents, Walter and Shirley Coakley and Michael's mother, Dovie Holland. Mike sought to plan every detail of every trip so that everyone saw that thing that they really wanted to see; it made him completely happy to see others' happiness and delight. Siblings who rarely left his bedside in his final months, Ronnie and Donna, his dear Aunt Bunt, his Coakley cousins and his Holland cousins all orbited Mike in that closest circle. Mike's love for his beloved dachshunds, Baxter and Barkley showed his indulgence of those he loved so dearly; nothing was too good for the boys!
Mike was fortunate to have a large circle of friends from childhood, work, Richmond, Cape Charles, Va. and more recently, Delray Beach and other towns in South Florida. He treated his friends like family and enjoyed travels, dinners, parties and quiet times from Richmond to Hawaii, Europe, the Caribbean and beyond. Paris was his favorite place, the City of Love. That's no surprise to those who knew Mike well.
Mike was born on August 24, 1958 in the town of Ashland, Va. Mike was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and the University of Richmond. Mike walked in the circle of professional success. After retiring from Verizon as a National Sales Manager, where he worked for more than 27 years, Mike continued to work in various professional positions. Mike excelled in financial management. He was always eager to talk about property and stocks and investments and to share his wealth of advice when asked -- and sometimes when he wasn't! Mike was a generous and caring landlord to his tenants on the Chesapeake Bay, many of who have been members of this circle for over 22 years. Mike formed long relationships with tradesman, financial managers, small business owners and so many others who appreciated his sense of business acumen and attention to detail. No item was too small to be addressed properly, and Mike saw to it that things were done "just so."
Those who circled around Mike frequently knew him to be concerned with those details for your comfort which brought him satisfaction. Date books going back to the mid-80s still show the events in the lives those Mike loved: dates with Michael, dinner parties and what was served, daily activities on every trip, birthdays, anniversaries and deaths, lists for a plethora of events and the treatments that he faced for over three years with resolution and optimism. Mike planned all that he could and oversaw a full and well-lived life.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Shirley Coakley. He is survived by his husband, Michael J. Holland; his children, Jessica Holland Gray (Bobby) of Powhatan, Va. and Jason Holland (Aneta) of Gdansk, Poland; his grandsons, Nathan Daniel Gray and Nicholas Holland Gray; his siblings, Donna Coakley Emerson (Larry) and Ronald Coakley (Pat); nephews and niece, his three aunts and many cousins and dear friends. Mike will be interred at Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, Va. with the ashes of his beloved dachshunds, Taylor, Tyler and Baylee, beneath a monument of his own design. A graveside service will take place on Friday, June 11, at 12 noon with a reception to follow at his and Michael's home in Hanover County, Va. Bliley's Funeral Home at 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond is handling the arrangements. For those not familiar with Richmond and/or Hollywood Cemetery, Bliley's has arranged an escorted processional from the funeral home to gravesite. Please arrive between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m. if you wish to utilize this service. If you want to make a donation in memory of Mike, please support the Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 980214, Richmond, Va. 23284 or online at masseycancercenter.org
. If interested in giving, please include his name, the home address of 9311 Count Kristopher Dr., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, so VCU can notify the family of your thoughtful gesture.
Honor Mike by making detail-oriented plans to accomplish your goals, live your dreams and love those in your circles with your whole heart.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.