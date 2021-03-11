COMER, Michael Scott "Sparky", 47, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 6, 2021.
Born May 18, 1973 to Jerry and Carolyn Buckner Comer, Michael's creative talents led him to attend Virginia Commonwealth University. He became a longtime resident of Richmond, Va., where he developed a passion for and career in the city's restaurant industry. With his kind heart, quick wit and big personality, he gained many friends.
He is also survived by his sister, Kimberly Hise; brother-in-law, Dru Hise; and nephew, Cameron Hise, all of Virginia Beach, Va.; and several loving uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Helen Buckner of Pulaski, Va. and Eugene and Dolores Comer of Rich Creek, Va.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. and a service at 2 p.m. at Bower Funeral Chapel, 1631 Bob White Blvd., with burial to follow at Thornspring Cemetery in Pulaski, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.
My deepest condolences. Scott was a great friend to me in the short time we knew each other. We shared a lot of memories and made some good ones. He loved to talk about his city, especially his fondness for driving through the alleyways hunting for hidden spots. I was riding with Scott when he got a wild hair and called home to bug his dad about an old family car he couldn't remember the make and model of. The way he beamed while the two of them talked and joked is something I'll never forget. It made me miss my dad, and now it makes me miss my friend.