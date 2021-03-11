My deepest condolences. Scott was a great friend to me in the short time we knew each other. We shared a lot of memories and made some good ones. He loved to talk about his city, especially his fondness for driving through the alleyways hunting for hidden spots. I was riding with Scott when he got a wild hair and called home to bug his dad about an old family car he couldn't remember the make and model of. The way he beamed while the two of them talked and joked is something I'll never forget. It made me miss my dad, and now it makes me miss my friend.

Matthew Freeman March 25, 2021