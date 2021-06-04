CONROY, Michael Joseph, died suddenly in Weems, Va., on May 26, 2021. He was 74. He was the eldest of five children born to Simone Belanger DeGagne Conroy and Thomas Joseph Conroy, both of whom predeceased him. He spent his early school years in various places in the U.S., as the family followed his father's jobs, but always returned to Richmond as its home base. He was in the Marine Corps from 1967 to 1969 and served in Vietnam. He graduated from Madison College (JMU) 1973 and TC Williams Law School, University of Richmond 1976 and was admitted to the Virginia Bar. He later earned a Master of Laws degree (taxation) from the College of William & Mary Law School.



Mike practiced law in a variety of positions throughout Virginia, including commercial real estate. In 2001, he moved to the Northern Neck of Virginia to pursue his avocations of sailing and fishing and to enjoy all the delights of life on the water in a small town setting. While living in Weems, Mike met his wife, Kathleen, a retired attorney, on a local tennis court. He claimed that the tennis ball that he hit quite hard into her back was cupid's arrow, thus sparking their romance.



He later began his amateur thespian career in 2012, appearing in a number of productions with The Lancaster Players and Westmoreland Players, enjoying the comraderies of the cast and crew. He also seemed to get a kick out of his local "notoriety" in the community, where he was easily recognized by his dark hair and beard. He was a gregarious fellow who loved to meet people; like Will Rogers, there were no strangers, only friends he hadn't met yet. Whether you knew him or not, when he turned his attention your way you would feel that he liked you and wanted to know you better. He was kind and generous to all. Mike had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and make others laugh with him. He enjoyed pickleball, tennis and exploring foreign countries and was an accomplished home chef. He was an enthusiastic participant in the annual Hospice Turkey Shoot Regatta in his classic Tartan 27 sailboat, "Cahoots."



Mike gave generously of his time and efforts to a number of nonprofits, including a mentoring program for children, serving on the Board of the Lancaster Community Library and, most recently, supporting Northern Neck Partners for Pets. He had a great love for animals, especially the always- energetic and happy dogs of the Conroy household.



He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; brothers, Dennis (Alice) and Patrick; sisters, Celeste Matthews (Dennis) and Helene Meyer (Michael); and seven nieces and nephews. The family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to the Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Dr., Kilmarnock, Va. 22482 or Northern Neck Partners for Pets, P.O. Box 361, Irvington, Va. 22480. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.