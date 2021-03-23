DOGGETT, Michael Wayne, Sr., of Bluefield, W.Va., passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Born February 6, 1948 in Caroline County, Va., he was the youngest of seven children born to the late Robert and Grace Hamlett Doggett. Mr. Doggett was of the Christian faith and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam. He received numerous medals, including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. "Papa D," as he was affectionately known, loved his family. He was a jokester who was always happy and always made people laugh. He had a huge heart and was loved by all who met him. He enjoyed cookouts, sports (especially the West Virginia Mountaineers), cooking and family vacations. He was also an avid coin collector.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 52 years, Myra Sue Doggett; sister, Barbara Jean Blanton; and brothers, Robert, Henry and Raymond Doggett.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Maria Ansley and husband, Matt, of Clayton, N.C., Michael Wayne Doggett Jr. and wife, Tashia, of Toccoa, Ga. and Melissa Surface and husband, Chad, of Bluefield, Va.; two sisters, Margaret Landrum and Dottie Purdy; 10 grandchildren, Derek, Summer, Logan, Brayden, Daniel, Valicity, Gabriel, Abbey, Madison and Camden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Mercer Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at Mercer Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Steve Branch officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, W.Va., where Austin Snellings and grandsons, Derek, Logan, Brayden, Daniel, Gabriel and Camden will serve as pallbearers.
Military graveside rites will be rendered by the Mercer Country Veterans Honor Guard.
The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Kister, Legacy Hospice of Richlands; Papa D's special nurse, Jamie; and his wonderful caregiver who was a Godsend, Missy Meadows.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.
