EDWARDS, Michael, 74, of Burgess, Va. died on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Bon Secours Regional Memorial Hospital. He was born and grew up in Fleeton, Va. at the Edwards home place "Riverview Farm." He was a member of St. Mary's Church, Fleeton and a life member of Fairfields Volunteer Fire Department. He worked with the Menhaden Fleet as pilot, engineer and other roles in his younger life and had been an electrician since 1978. He was the youngest son of and preceded in death by James W. Edwards Sr. and Virginia Lipscomb Edwards. He is survived by daughter, Virginia (Harry) Booth of Village, Va.; and grandchildren, Destiny and Harry Michael; daughter, Victoria (Chris) Steidel of Sterling, Va.; brother, James W. Edwards Jr. of Sun City, Ariz and his children, James Edwards III, Kimberly Harlow, Sheri (Jon) Steward and Cindy (Victor) Martinez; and brother, R. Kendall (Barbara) Edwards of Richmond, Va. and his children, Melissa (Ross) Moreland and Aaron (Elizabeth) Edwards. Graveside service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Roseland Cemetery, where he will be buried next to his father, overlooking the water. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local Rescue Squad or Fire Department, your local Animal Welfare League, or American Indian Education Funds. Please send condolences or sympathies to P.O. Box 577, Burgess, Va. 22432. Online messages can be registered through Currie Funeral Home. The family plans to celebrate his life on his birthday, August 24, 2021.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.