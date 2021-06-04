Menu
Michael Lloyd Eggleston
EGGLESTON, Michael Lloyd (Sensei, Renshi), age 58, of Powhatan, Va., formerly of Farmville, Va., passed away on May 9, 2021. He was the husband of Mrs. Shelia Eggleston of Powhatan, Va., and owner of Eggleston Karate Studio. Public visitation will be held in the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel on Saturday, June 5 from 1 to 8 p.m. During the visitation, the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Amelia, Va. (street address: 14201 Meade Road, Amelia, Va. 23002). Services will be streamed LIVE on the Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment Facebook Page. The Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Minor B. Eggleston Chapel
VA
Jun
5
Vigil
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Minor B. Eggleston Chapel
VA
Jun
6
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
14201 Meade Road, Amelia, VA
I extend my heart felt condolences to to the Egg lest on family. God Bless!
Bernadine Whitehead
June 5, 2021
