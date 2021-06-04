EGGLESTON, Michael Lloyd (Sensei, Renshi), age 58, of Powhatan, Va., formerly of Farmville, Va., passed away on May 9, 2021. He was the husband of Mrs. Shelia Eggleston of Powhatan, Va., and owner of Eggleston Karate Studio. Public visitation will be held in the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel on Saturday, June 5 from 1 to 8 p.m. During the visitation, the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Amelia, Va. (street address: 14201 Meade Road, Amelia, Va. 23002). Services will be streamed LIVE on the Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment Facebook Page. The Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.