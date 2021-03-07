GARBER, Michael Earl, 67, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christy; mother, Catherine Garber; and father, Emmett Garber. He was a mail carrier in King William County for a number of years, retiring in 2017. He loved to play country and bluegrass music and being a self-taught musician, he could play just about anything that has strings on it. The guitar and banjo were his favorites. He is survived by his sister, Cheryl Mitchell (Bob); brother, Chris Garber (Amy); stepson, Jimmy Tetrault (Courtney); stepgrandchildren, A.J. and Jamison; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, at St. James Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 114, King William, Va. 23086.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
Frist cousins are always special.I remember the younger days on the farm with Mike especially in the summertime and watermelons and how Mike would burst one over our heads and then we would laugh and eat the wonderful watermelons Special memories for sure .If you had time on the farm as as young child you were blessed
Priscilla
March 9, 2021
I am really going to miss coming to your place and grooming your furbabies and having great conversations. You will forever be in my heart. Rest in peace and play beautiful music as much as you want and give Rusty a huge hug for me. Til we meet again. Love your friend and your furbabies groomer
Angel pochily- Dog groomer for Rusty and Barksdale
March 7, 2021
Mike was a caring an loving person he always made you feel welcome at his home and his love for music you could listen forever. I will always remember the cook outs he had every July for many years. I am sure he playing music for Robbie and they are having that cook outs in heaven. He will be miss by me and a lot of friends and family. Rest in Peace My Friend
Robin Creasey
March 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss Mike will be missed
Nell winn
March 7, 2021
Cheryl,
I'm so sorry for the loss of your brother. My prayers are with you all as you navigate these difficult times.
Much love to you my friend!
Vanessa