GARBER, Michael Earl, 67, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christy; mother, Catherine Garber; and father, Emmett Garber. He was a mail carrier in King William County for a number of years, retiring in 2017. He loved to play country and bluegrass music and being a self-taught musician, he could play just about anything that has strings on it. The guitar and banjo were his favorites. He is survived by his sister, Cheryl Mitchell (Bob); brother, Chris Garber (Amy); stepson, Jimmy Tetrault (Courtney); stepgrandchildren, A.J. and Jamison; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, at St. James Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 114, King William, Va. 23086.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.