GUILFORD, Michael Blair, 64, of Louisa, passed away on December 27, 2021, after a courageous battle with COVID. He was preceded in death by his parents, William B. Guilford and Lynn G. Guilford. He is survived by his brother, William B. Guilford Jr.; and sister, Lynn G. Wagner and husband, Scott J. Wagner; nephew, James M. Wagner; and nieces, Caryn M. Wagner and Katherine G. Wagner.
Mike was a graduate of Louisa County High School and VCU. He was a life member of the Meriwether Society and the Louisa Historical Society. He was a Jack of all Trades and master of most. A trained fine artist, perfectionist in all that he did and passionate about family history, woodworking, restoring old homes and the family homeplace (Woodbourne), there was no creative problem that he didn't meticulously study before solving. He was always willing to help someone in need.
Mike is irreplaceable and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the staff of Martha Jefferson Hospital for the dedicated care they gave Mike and the rest of the ICU patients.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later, warmer date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.